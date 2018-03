BRIEF-Core-Mark Q4 Non-GAAP EPS $0.33 Excluding Items

March 1 (Reuters) - Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:

* CORE-MARK ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS; RE-AFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 TO $1.00

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6.1 PERCENT TO $4.1 BILLION

* CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY-BOTH CIGARETTE AND NON-CIGARETTE SALES IN Q4 IMPACTED, ON COMPARATIVE BASIS, BY SOFT CONVENIENCE INDUSTRY SALES ENVIRONMENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29, REVENUE VIEW $4.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.21, REVENUE VIEW $16.64 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

*"FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, HOWEVER, DID NOT MEET OUR EXPECTATIONS"