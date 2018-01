BRIEF-Core Molding Technologies Acquires Horizon Plastics International

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Core Molding Technologies Inc:

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES HORIZON PLASTICS INTERNATIONAL INC., EXPANDS ITS CAPABILITIES

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - TRANSACTION IS AN ALL-CASH ACQUISITION FOR APPROXIMATELY $63 MILLION

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - CORE WILL FINANCE DEAL UTILIZING EXISTING CASH ON HAND AND A NEW $85 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.15 TO $0.20 ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES - PLANS TO CONTINUE ALL HPI OPERATIONS, DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT RESTRUCTURING, SHUT-DOWN OR EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE COSTS