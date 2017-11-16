FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky
2017年11月16日

BRIEF-Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the Lee Adjustment Center

* ‍Entered contract with Commonwealth of Kentucky department of corrections to house medium, close-security offenders at co’s lee adjustment center​

* ‍Expect to incur operating losses at Lee Adjustment Center of $0.03 to $0.04 per share for staffing and other start-up related expenses

* ‍Most of the operating losses of $0.03 to $0.04 per share at Lee Adjustment Center will be incurred during Q1 of 2018

* ‍Upon reaching normalized occupancy new contract is expected to generate approximately $15.0 million to $17.0 million of annual revenue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

