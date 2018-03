Feb 28 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc:

* CORIUM ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $100 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES; RECEIVES FDA FEEDBACK ON PILOT BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY

* CORIUM INTERNATIONAL- INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $56 MILLION TO REPAY IN FULL OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CRG, AMONG OTHERS