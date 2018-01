BRIEF-Cornerstone Announces Increased Financing To $8.2 Million

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc :

* CORNERSTONE ANNOUNCES INCREASED FINANCING TO $8.2 MILLION

* CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES-BOARD APPROVED INCREASED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 41.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.20/SHARE

* CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES- $5.75 MILLION OF PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO BE USED TO FUND CORNERSTONE EXPLORATION

* CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC - BALANCE OF PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND CASCABEL GOLD & COPPER