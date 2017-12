BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand Approved Restructuring Plan That Includes Total Workforce Reduction Of About 6 Percent

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc:

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SAYS ON DEC 4, CO APPROVED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT OF COMPANY‘S GLOBAL SERVICE DELIVERY TEAM - SEC FILING

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - EXPECTS SERVICE DELIVERY HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS TO BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 2018

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - EXPECTS SALES HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS TO BE COMPLETED BY DEC 2017

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - RESTRUCTURING PLAN INCLUDES TOTAL WORKFORCE REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 6 PERCENT

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - EXPECTS TO INCUR ABOUT $5.0 MILLION OF EXPENDITURES IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE MOST PRE-TAX WORKFORCE RELATED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN QTRS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 & MARCH 31, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2AUmvRD) Further company coverage: