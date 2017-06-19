FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
2017年6月19日 / 下午4点58分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC

June 19 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc

* Cornerstone to acquire shares of solgold plc

* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties

* Rosseau agreed not to divest more than 2.5% of outstanding shares of cornerstone to any one party without consent of co

* Agreed to acquire ordinary shares of solgold in exchange for 120.8 million common shares of cornerstone

* Rosseau will receive 81.2 million common shares, representing 19.3% of Cornerstone

* Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Solgold will own 85% of equity of Ensa, co will own remaining 15% of Ensa

* Solgold PLC is funding 100% of exploration at Cascabel and is operator of project

* For as long as Rosseau owns over 10% of outstanding shares of co, rosseau is entitled to appoint director to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

