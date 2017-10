BRIEF-Corning reports Q3 core EPS of $0.43​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Reg-Corning reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Corning Inc qtrly ‍ core EPS $ 0.43​

* Corning Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP EPS $0.39​

* Corning Inc - qtrly GAAP net sales $‍2,607​ million versus $2,507 million

* Corning Inc qtrly optical communications segment GAAP net sales were $917​ million versus $795 million

* Corning Inc - ‍specialty materials third-quarter segment sales rose 26% year over year, led by stronger Gorilla Glass shipments​

* Corning Inc - qtrly display technologies segment core sales $‍860​ million versus $943 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corning Inc - Q4 optical communications segment ‍sales growth rate is expected to be a high single digit percentage on a year-over-year basis​

* Corning Inc - ‍for Q4, sales growth rate in specialty materials​ is expected to increase by a low-to mid-teens percentage

* Corning Inc - ‍“remain on track to deliver” framework goals​

* Corning Inc - ‍for Q4, LCD glass market and corning volume are expected to be consistent with previous quarter in display technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: