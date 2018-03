BRIEF-Corporate Capital Trust Reports Qtrly Net Investment Income Of $0.38 Per Share

March 6 (Reuters) - Corporate Capital Trust Inc:

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.38 PER SHARE

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - QTRLY ‍NET ASSET VALUE OF $19.55 PER SHARE, COMPARED TO $20.01 PER SHARE AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST - IN FEB, BOARD AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - ‍UNDER REPURCHASE PROGRAM, CCT MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $50 MILLION IN AGGREGATE OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK IN OPEN MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: