Jan 8 (Reuters) - Corporate Office Properties Trust:

* CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST - ‍ ISSUED 1.7 MILLION SHARES TO WITHDRAW $50 MILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM $285 MILLION FORWARD EQUITY ISSUANCE EXECUTED IN Q4

* CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST - ‍ ISSUED 1.7 MILLION SHARES TO FUND SOME ACTIVITIES INCLUDING EXECUTION OF TWO BUILD-TO-SUIT LEASES​