BRIEF-Corridor Resources Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.017

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces second quarter results

* Corridor Resources Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.017

* Corridor Resources - ‍determined not to make disclosure of financial performance on per boe basis for three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016​

* Corridor Resources Inc - board of directors has approved a total capital budget of $3.7 million for year ended December 31, 2017

* Corridor Resources Inc - "‍management will continue to monitor forecast prices but expects to continue restricting production until November 2017"​