Dec 14 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp:

* CORSA COAL SEES 2018 TOTAL METALLURGICAL COAL SALES OF 2.1 - 2.8 MILLION SHORT TONS

* CORSA COAL CORP - IN 2018, GUIDING TOWARDS METALLURGICAL COAL PRODUCTION GROWTH OF OVER 60% COMPARED TO 2017 FORECASTED LEVELS