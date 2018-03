BRIEF-Corsa Coal Sells Thermal Coal Assets For About $8 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp:

* CORSA COAL POISED TO BECOME PURE-PLAY MET COAL PRODUCER UPON THE SALE OF THERMAL COAL ASSETS

* CORSA COAL CORP SAYS IT IS SELLING THERMAL AND INDUSTRIAL COAL DIVISION, CENTRAL APPALACHIA TO BUYER GROUP LED BY CAPP’S CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM​

* CORSA COAL CORP - ‍CONSIDERATION TO BE RECEIVED BY CO IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY US$8.0 MILLION​

* CORSA COAL-‍TRANSACTION WILL BE EFFECTED BY WAY OF SALE OF MEMBERSHIP UNITS OF CO’S UNIT, KOPPER GLO MINING, LLC TO INDUSTRIAL MINERALS GROUP, LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: