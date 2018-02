Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cortex Business Solutions Inc:

* CORTEX ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

* CORTEX BUSINESS SOLUTIONS INC SAYS ‍RESIGNATION OF GREG MARK FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 6, 2018​

* CORTEX BUSINESS - ‍ RESIGNATION OF MARK IS RESULT OF POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH MARK'S ROLE WITHIN ANOTHER PROCUREMENT PROVIDER ORGANIZATION​