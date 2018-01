Jan 10 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc:

* - QTRLY REVENUES C$457.4 MILLION VERSUS C$467.98 MILLION

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE C$457.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$473.5 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38