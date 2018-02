Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd :

* UNIT ‍TO ESTABLISH FUND WITH JD CENTURY & LI GUO CHENG; TARGET SIZE OF COOPERATION FUND IS RMB1​ BILLION

* COSMO LADY GUANGDONG TO COMMIT RMB250 MLN AND JD CENTURY TO COMMIT RMB100 MLN