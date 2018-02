Feb 1 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:‍​

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS AND PHARMASCIENCE ESTABLISH LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR ELEVIEW, METHYLENE BLUE MMX, RIFAMYCIN MMX AND QOLOTAG FOR CANADA​

* ‍AGREEMENT ENTAILS AN UP-FRONT PAYMENT TO COSMO OF TOTAL CA$ 5 MILLION​

‍ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON REACHING CERTAIN ANNUAL SALES THRESHOLDS, AND HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES​