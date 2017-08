July 24 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Nv:

* Cosmo Announces Submission To Fda Of New Drug Application For LuMeBlue

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Nv says in phase iii clinical trial false positive rate in LuMeBlue arm was lower than in wlhd

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Nv says there were no reported major drug related adverse event