June 8 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* FDA APPROVES GENERIC OF LIALDA(R)

* ‍ZYDUS CADILA HAS INFORMED THAT US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL FOR ZYDUS CADILA TO MARKET A GENERIC OF LIALDA(R) IN US MARKET​