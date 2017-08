July 28 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍H1 REVENUE OF EUR 31.8 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 31.6 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR​

* H1 ‍OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.4 MILLION COMPARED TO AN OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 8.8 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍H1 LOSS AFTER TAXES EUR 17.3 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF EUR 5.6 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR​ Source - bit.ly/2vOzu1A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)