FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Costco reports net sales of $10.02 bln for October 2017​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨5点25分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Costco reports net sales of $10.02 bln for October 2017​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* U.S. comparable sales up 7.0% for October 2017​

* ‍Reported net sales of $10.02 billion for month of October​

* Total comparable sales up ‍7.5% for October 2017​

* ‍U.S. comparable sales for October excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.9 percent​

* Costco - total comparable sales for October 2017 excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.6%​

* ‍October net sales increased 10.1 percent from $9.11 billion during similar period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below