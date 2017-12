Dec 14 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL CO COMPARABLE SALES, EX. IMPACTS FROM GASOLINE PRICE CHANGE & FOREX, UP 7.9 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES UP 10.5%

* NET SALES FOR Q1 WERE $31.12 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13.3 PERCENT FROM $27.47 BILLION DURING Q1 LAST YEAR

