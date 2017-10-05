FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 earnings per share $2.08
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 晚上8点28分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 earnings per share $2.08

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 operating results and September sales results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for 17-week Q4 were $41.36 billion, an increase of 15.8 percent from $35.73 billion in 16-week Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Q4 revenue view $41.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales excluding negative impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up ‍5.7 %​

* Qtrly total company comparable sales up ‍6.1​ percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below