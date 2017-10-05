BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 earnings per share $2.08

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 operating results and September sales results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales for 17-week Q4 were $41.36 billion, an increase of 15.8 percent from $35.73 billion in 16-week Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 revenue view $41.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable sales excluding negative impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 5.7 %
* Qtrly total company comparable sales up 6.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: