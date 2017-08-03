FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale reports July sales results
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale reports July sales results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports july sales results

* Costco Wholesale Corp - net sales of $9.41 billion for month of july , an increase of 8.8 percent from $8.65 billion during similar period last year

* July total company comparable sales up 6.2 pct

* July total company comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.3 pct

* July Canada comparable sales up 7.2 pct

* July Canada comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

