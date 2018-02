Feb 12 (Reuters) - Crystal Rock Holdings Inc:

* COTT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS, INC.

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$0.97 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH COTT AND CRYSTAL ROCK BOARDS OF DIRECTORS​

* CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION VALUES CRYSTAL ROCK AT APPROXIMATELY $35 MILLION​