BRIEF-Cott reports third quarter 2017 results
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 中午12点07分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cott reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2019 revenue $2.3 billion

* Qtrly ‍revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent to $581 million compared to $477 million​

* Is targeting full year 2019 revenues in excess of $2.3 billion​

* Cott is targeting full year 2019 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $265 to $270 million​

* Cott is targeting full year 2019 capital expenditures of $115 to $120 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of approximately $150 million​

* Qtrly ‍reported net income per diluted share was $0.01​

* ‍Cott remains on track to meet its profitability growth targets for fiscal year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
