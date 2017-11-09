BRIEF-Coty qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc:
* Coty Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Coty Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Coty Inc qtrly net revenues of $2,238.3 million increased 5% for combined company at constant currency
* Coty - excluding positive contribution from deals of GHD and Younique, combined company organic net revenues declined 2% on a constant currency basis
* Coty - “saw strong growth in luxury, continued positive momentum in professional and a reduced net revenue decline in consumer beauty division” in quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coty Inc - as of Sept 1, have exited third and final TSA with P&G for Almea region and now have control of processes, systems and data across new Coty
* Coty - looking ahead to remainder of fiscal 2018 expect to continue to deliver on announced synergies, finalize streamlining of brand portfolio
* Coty Inc- looking ahead to remainder of fiscal 2018, also expect to relaunch several key brands
* Coty - negative free cash flow of $120.3 million was impacted by acquisition & restructuring costs, and declined from $101.8 million for legacy-coty in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: