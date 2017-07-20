FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
BRIEF-County Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.29
2017年7月20日 / 下午1点10分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-County Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.29

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - County Bancorp Inc:

* County Bancorp Inc announces second quarter 2017 net income of $2.1 million and appointment of new CFO

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* County Bancorp -net interest margin decreased to 3.13% for three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 3.32% for three months ended June 30, 2016

* County Bancorp Inc says appointment of Glen Stiteley as treasurer and chief financial officer of company

* County Bancorp Inc says also appointment of Glen Stiteley as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of bank

* County Bancorp Inc says net interest income increased $1.3 million to $9.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

