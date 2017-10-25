FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q3 FFO $0.15 per share
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点42分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q3 FFO $0.15 per share

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cousins Properties Inc

* Cousins Properties releases third quarter 2017 results

* Cousins Properties Inc - qtrly FFO $0.15 per share

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cousins Properties Inc - raised and narrowed fy 2017 ffo guidance to $0.60 to $0.62 per share from $0.58 to $0.63 per share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cousins Properties Inc - same property net operating income on a cash basis increased 2.0% during the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
