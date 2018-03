BRIEF-Covance Enters Into Strategic Technology Agreement With GSK

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:

* COVANCE ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WITH GSK

* LABCORP - ‍GSK WILL USE COVANCE‘S XCELLERATE MONITORING, XCELLERATE INSIGHTS, XCELLERATE CLINICAL DATA HUB SOLUTIONS IN SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE MODEL​

* LABCORP - ‍COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WITH GLAXOSMITHKLINE

* LABCORP - ‍COVANCE WILL SUPPORT GSK WITH IMPLEMENTATION, STARTING IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​