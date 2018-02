Feb 22 (Reuters) - Covanta Holding Corp:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $495 MILLION VERSUS $457 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SHR $1.01​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $425 MILLION - $455 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 FREE CASH FLOW $70 MILLION- $100 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $460.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S