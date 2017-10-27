FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Covenant Transportation CEO ‍David Parker and wife sells 250,000 shares of co
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点15分

BRIEF-Covenant Transportation CEO ‍David Parker and wife sells 250,000 shares of co

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc

* Covenant Transportation Group - CEO ‍David Parker and his wife sold 250,000 shares of co’s Class A common stock between Oct 25-27

* Covenant Transportation Group - CEO Parker and his wife also ‍adopted a written sales plan for sale of up to an additional 750,000 shares

* Covenant Transportation Group - the ‍sales under 10b5-1 trading plan may commence on Nov 1, 2017 and would be completed by Nov 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

