BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group Reports Q4 EPS $2.68

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.68

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.5 PERCENT TO $203.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “‍FOR 2018, WE ARE FORECASTING SEQUENTIAL OPERATING INCOME IMPROVEMENT THROUGHOUT YEAR”​

* ‍EXPECT EARNINGS IMPROVEMENT FROM ESTIMATED FAVORABLE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IMPACT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN 2018​

* COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP - EXPECTATION OF POSITIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR PRETAX INCOME INCLUDES HIGHER EMPLOYEE WAGES FOR EACH QUARTER OF 2018

* COVENANT TRANSPORTATION-‍ON NON-GAAP BASIS,EXCLUDING $40.1 MILLION REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE DUE TO TAX ACT,Q4 2017 EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE WAS 32.7%​