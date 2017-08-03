BRIEF-Cowen Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc

* Cowen announced second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $160.5 million compared to $117.2 million in prior year period

* Says as of July 1, 2017, assets under management were $11.0 billion, an increase of $286 million from April 1, 2017

* Says tangible book value per share was $20.55 as of June 30, 2017 compared to $21.88 as of December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $169.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: