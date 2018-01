Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board:

* CPPIB - EXTENDING COOPERATION WITH LONGFOR PROPERTIES TO INCLUDE 2 NEW REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN CHINA, FOR COMMITMENT OF ABOUT C$800 MILLION

* CPPIB - EXTENDING COOPERATION WITH LONGFOR TO INCLUDE 2 NEW MIXED-USE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN CHENGDU, SHANGHAI