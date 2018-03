BRIEF-CP's Specific Share Repurchase Program Terminated; Normal Course Issuer Bid Remains In Effect

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP‘S SPECIFIC SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TERMINATED; NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID REMAINS IN EFFECT

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY - ‍THIRD-PARTY SELLER UNDER SPECIFIC SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON FEB 14, EXERCISED RIGHT TO TERMINATE PROGRAM​

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - ‍CP PURCHASED 20,000 SHARES UNDER PROGRAM FOR $4.5 MILLION

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY - ‍ALL SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER PROGRAM WERE CANCELLED UPON PURCHASE BY CP​