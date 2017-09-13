FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reports q4 earnings per share $2.23
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 中午12点26分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reports q4 earnings per share $2.23

2 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Reports Q4 earnings per share $2.23

* Cracker barrel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and provides guidance for fiscal 2018

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $8.85 to $9.00

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95

* Q4 earnings per share $2.23

* Q4 revenue $743.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $746.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc qtrly ‍comparable store traffic of -1.7% and restaurant sales of -0.8%​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍“as we enter new fiscal year, we anticipate environment to remain challenged”​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍company is still determining extent of financial impact​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 and q1 estimates do not include any financial implications of hurricane harvey and hurricane irma​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍ for fiscal 2018, company expects capital expenditures of approximately $150 million to $160 million​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for fiscal 2018, projected increases in comparable store restaurant sales in range of 2.5% to 3.5%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for fiscal 2018, projected increases in comparable store retail sales in range of 0.0% to 1.0%

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects to report earnings per diluted share of between $1.85 and $1.95

* FY2018 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below