FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q1 earnings per share $1.92
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午1点07分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q1 earnings per share $1.92

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Cracker Barrel reports results for first quarter fiscal 2018, comparable store sales outperformed the casual dining industry, earnings exceeded expectations

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $2.15 to $2.25

* Q1 earnings per share $1.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $8.75 to $8.90

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $710.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $717.2 million

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales of 0.2% and traffic of negative 1.8%​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc sees fiscal 2018​ ‍capital expenditures of approximately $150 million to $160 million fiscal 2018​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - ‍ estimates that hurricanes Harvey and Irma reduced Q1 diluted EPS by about $0.07 ; will reduce Q2 diluted EPS by about $0.03​

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $8.81, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below