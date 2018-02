BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q2 Adjusted Non-Gaap EPS $2.73 Excluding Items

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* CRACKER BARREL REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 AND UPDATES EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.85 TO $1.95

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.73 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.79

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.30 TO $9.50

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.35 TO $10.55

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BILLION

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $787.8 MILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.1% AND TRAFFIC OF -0.9%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES $1.63 PER SHARE BENEFIT RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION TO $160 MILLION

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.31, REVENUE VIEW $787.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.31, REVENUE VIEW $787.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.11, REVENUE VIEW $3.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S