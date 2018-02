Feb 1 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc:

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES STRONG PRELIMINARY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $16 MILLION TO $19 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍GROSS MARGIN RATE OF 32.0% TO 35.0%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S