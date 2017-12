Dec 4 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc:

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL WOODINVILLE PROPERTY FOR $24.5 MILLION

* SAYS SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $0.02 TO $0.03 ON 2017 EPS AS A RESULT OF COSTS RELATED TO SALE