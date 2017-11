BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance reports third quarter EPS of $0.09

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft Brew Alliance reports third quarter results; kona depletions up 9% in third quarter and 10% year to date

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees FY revenue up 3.5 to 5 percent

* Q3 sales $56.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For FY 2017, capital expenditure range has been narrowed and is expected to be approximately $18 million to $20 million​