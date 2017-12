BRIEF-‍Cramo Group Assesses Strategic Alternatives For Its Cramo Adapteo Business​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cramo Oyj:

* ‍CRAMO GROUP ASSESSES STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS MODULAR SPACE (CRAMO ADAPTEO) BUSINESS​

* CRAMO - ‍BOARD DECIDED TO FURTHER INVESTIGATE, INITIATE PROCESS TO ASSESS SEPARATION OF MODULAR SPACE BUSINESS DIVISION INTO ITS OWN LEGAL ENTITY​

* ASSESSMENT OF DIFFERENT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2018

* SAYS ‍ASSESSMENT OF DIFFERENT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO INCLUDES A POTENTIAL DEMERGER AND SEPARATE LISTING OF CRAMO ADAPTEO​