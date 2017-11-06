FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crawford & Co sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74
2017年11月6日 / 中午11点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Crawford & Co sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co

* Crawford & Co reports 2017 third quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion

* Q3 revenue $271.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.6 million

* Crawford & Co qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for crd-a and $0.22 for crd-b on a non-GAAP basis in 2017 Q3​

* Crawford & Co - ‍recorded restructuring and special charges of $1.4 million and $1.5 million in 2017 and 2016 third quarters, respectively​

* Crawford & Co - ‍expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax, or $0.16 per share​

* Crawford & Co - ‍company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax, or $0.16 per share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co - qtrly earnings per share of $0.22 for non-voting class a common stock and $0.20 for voting class b common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

