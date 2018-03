March 7 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co:

* Q4 REVENUE $298.8 MILLION VERSUS $272.4 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 FOR CRD-A AND $0.05 FOR CRD-B​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $283.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S