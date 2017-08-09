FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crawford & Company Q2 earnings per share $0.19
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co

* Crawford & Company reports strong 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Q2 revenue $275.1 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co - ‍expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co sees FY consolidated adjusted ebitda between $130.0 and $140.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

