Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cray Inc:

* Cray Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.33

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $79.7 million versus $77.5 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 10 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $400 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue about $75 million