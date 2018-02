Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cray Inc:

* . REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.42

* Q4 REVENUE $166.6 MILLION VERSUS $346.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $50 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 15 PERCENT

* SAYS EFFECTIVE GAAP AND NON-GAAP TAX RATES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE, ON PERCENTAGE BASIS