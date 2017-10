BRIEF-Crealogix FY EBITDA almost doubled to CHF 7.3 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - CREALOGIX HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES ROSE ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCIES BY 20 PER CENT TO CHF 74.9 MILLION.

* FY EBITDA ALMOST DOUBLED TO CHF 7.3 MILLION.

* MID-TERM GOALS OF GROUP WERE INCREASED IN VIEW OF POSITIVE RESULTS

* EXPECTS BUSINESS TO BE SUCCESSFUL FOR 2017/2018 WITH DOUBLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND FURTHER INCREASES IN EBITDA

* RAISED MID-TERM TARGETS WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TO AMOUNT TO 70 PERCENT TO TOTAL SALES AND EBITDA TO REACH 15 PERCENT

* PLANS TO SUGGEST TO SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING ON OCT. 30 DISTRIBUTION FROM PREMIUM AMOUNTING TO CHF 0.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: