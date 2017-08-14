FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 小时内
BRIEF-Creative Realities reports 18 pct rise in Q2 revenue
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点34分 / 13 小时内

BRIEF-Creative Realities reports 18 pct rise in Q2 revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Creative Realities Inc

* Creative Realities announces 2Q17 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $3.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Creative Realities Inc - board of directors approves stock repurchase program of up to 5 million shares

* Creative realities inc - FY 2017 organic revenue growth is now expected to exceed 47%, translating to FY17 revenue of not less than $20.0 million

* Creative Realities Inc - company intends to finance share repurchase program through cash on hand

* Creative Realities-gross profit $1.6 million for three-month period ended june 30, 2017, slight decrease of $100,000 from corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below